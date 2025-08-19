Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is roaring loudly all across the globe. After Japan, it has been released in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and several other international circuits. The result? A whopping collection of over $200 million to become the 9th highest-grossing anime film of all time. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza’s Return has accumulated $175 million (¥25.78 billion) at the Japanese box office in a month of its domestic run. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time in the local currency.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the international box office

As previously reported, the latest Demon Slayer movie surpassed The Mugen Train in its smashing debut in Taiwan. It has been released in 7 other markets, grossing a total of $34.8 million so far.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the box office collection at the key circuits:

Taiwan: $13.6 million

Thailand: $6.2 million

Indonesia: $3.6 million

Hong Kong: $3.6 million

million Malaysia: $3.3 million

Vietnam: $2.5 million

Singapore: $2 million

Total: $34.8 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office

Combining the domestic and overseas markets, the worldwide total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surges to $209.8 million. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has surpassed the global lifetime of Ponyo ($206.5 million) to become the 9th highest-grossing anime film of all-time at the worldwide box office.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle upcoming release schedule

On August 20, Infinity Castle will be released in the Philippines, followed by South Korea on August 22. Post that, it will make its way to other international circuits in September. The key markets include September 11 (Australia, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy), followed by India, Bangladesh, Canada, and other markets on September 12.

