F1, starring Brad Pitt, has achieved a magnificent title worldwide despite so many competitions. It has been consistently earning strong numbers at the box office, and its popularity got it back on IMAX screens, which undoubtedly boosted its sales and helped it achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is among the tentpole releases, but people never thought it would keep performing so well so late in release. The sports film also has the potential to beat Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which has a bigger budget than Brad Pitt’s film and is part of a popular franchise.

F1 at the worldwide box office

Seated at the #7 rank in the top 10 Hollywood grossers of 2025, Brad Pitt’s film is giving tough competition to James Gunn‘s DCU launch film, Superman. It is trailing by $6 million behind Superman and might even beat it, as the box office is quite predictable. F1 has collected $180.8 million so far at the domestic box office and $401.8 million internationally. Therefore, its worldwide collection has hit the $582.6 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $180.8 million

International – $401.8 million

Worldwide – $582.6 million

Becomes the highest-grossing sports movie of all time worldwide

We previously reported that Brad Pitt’s film has surpassed the worldwide collections of all three Cars films, despite being a non-franchise original sports film. The official X handle [formerly Twitter] of Warner Bros recently shared that Brad Pitt-led F1 is the highest-grossing sports movie of all time at the worldwide box office. The post read, “Thank you for helping #F1TheMovie make history.” Check out the post below.

Thank you for helping #F1TheMovie make history. 🏆🥇 Experience it back in IMAX. Now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/ZqCGqqHbK4 — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) August 15, 2025

What is the F1 movie about?

Once destined for greatness, former Formula 1 prodigy Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) is pulled out of obscurity by ex-teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) for one final shot at redemption. Racing alongside ambitious rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), Sonny must confront his past and prove that legends are made on and off the track. F1: The Movie was released on June 27.

