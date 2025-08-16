2010’s Eat Pray Love, starring Julia Roberts and a captivating cast, created a generation of people wanting to travel to discover themselves. We explore what the actors from romcom have been doing as the film completes 15 years.

The Cast of Eat Pray Love 15 Years Later: Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem, James Franco, and more

The beloved film has Roberts charm with her spaghetti-slurping and bright smile, while the cast of Javier Bardem, James Franco, Viola Davis, and more (across countries), ably support her growth.

Read on to find out where the careers of the actors of Eat Pray Love have taken them!

Julia Roberts

From a highly nominated role in August: Osage County (co-starring Meryl Streep and Ewan McGregor) to Wonder (2017) and Ben is Back (2018), the actress has taken on diverse roles. She also forayed into TV, starring in her series debut, Homecoming, and in Gaslit as Martha Mitchell. Last seen in Leave the World Behind, Roberts’ next, After the Hunt, will be released in October 2025.

Javier Bardem

Following Eat Pray Love, Bardem played the ruthless Raoul Silva in Skyfall. He then starred in several Spanish and English productions, notably, Everybody Knows, Dune (1 and 2), and the live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Most recently, the Spanish actor played Ruben Cervantes in F1.

James Franco

127 Hours, perhaps his finest film, released in 2010, earning Franco major accolades. He then starred in Oz: The Great and Powerful, and wrote and directed The Disaster Artists (co-starring Dave Franco). His last release was the Italian film, Hey Joe.

Richard Jenkins

With roles across film and television, Jenkins’ most momentous performances over the last 15 years are in The Cabin in the Woods, The Shape of Water, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Olive Kitteridge. The latter won him an Emmy award.

Viola Davis

Best known for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, Viola Davis has starred in dozens of plays, movies, and series since Eat Pray Love. The most significant ones include Fences (play and film), The Help, Suicide Squad, Widows, and more. She is also one of the few people with an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) win.

Billy Crudup

Some of his best works include Jackie, Alien: The Covenant, and Gypsy and The Morning Show on television, both of which won Crudup Emmys. He is also a prolific theatre actor, having starred in No Man’s Land and Waiting for Godot.

Tuva Novotny

Swedish actor Novotny is known for her role in 2018’s Annihilation and 2022’s Zero Contact since the 2010 Julia Roberts romcom. She has also been active in the Swedish and Norwegian cinema, starring in Crimes of Passion based on Maria Lang’s novels.

Luca Argentero

Following Eat Pray Love, Argentero starred in The Lookout, an international production. He is best known for the 2020 series, Doc – nelle tue mani which made him a household name in Italy.

Sophie Thompson

After her role as Corella, Thompson co-starred in Monte Carlo, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and has played multiple supporting roles in British films and television shows, including Coronation Street (2018).

Christine Hakim

The Indonesian actress won accolades for her role in Impetigore (2023) but international audiences might be more familiar with her role in the web-series The Last of Us. She cares deeply about issues specific to her home country, and has directed and produced documentaries on Indonesian World Heritage sites and the indigenous Dayak people.

Arlene Tur

Since playing Armenia in Eat Pray Love, Tur has starred in BBC’s Torchwood: Miracle Day (a spinoff of Doctor Who) and Netflix’s That’s Amor (2022), alongside a slew of guest roles in television series.

Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana

After garnering attention for Eat Pray Love with her sister, Dewi, Suardana became the ambassador of the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival. Lakshmi also runs an online bookclub, Shelf Therapy, since 2024. She became the first Balinese to win Puteri Indonesia 2022, after which she participated in the Miss Universe pageant.

We hope you have caught up with the Eat Pray Love cast, 15 years after the film was released in theatres.

