Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has officially completed a month in Japanese theatres! It has maintained an excellent hold and continues to be the #1 choice of the audience. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has knocked Frozen to become the 4th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 31

It’s been another hit weekend for the Ufotable production. According to Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return grossed an estimated $12.3 million during its fifth weekend. It raked in around $3.7 million on day 31, surging its domestic total to $175.5 million (¥25.86 billion).

Infinity Castle has registered 18.6 million admissions so far in Japan. In the next few days, it will beat Your Name (19.6 million) to become the 6th most-watched movie in the domestic market.

Now the 4th highest-grosser in the history of Japan!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed the lifetime collection of Frozen, which grossed $249.6 million (¥25.50 billion) back in 2014, including re-release earnings.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in Japan:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – ¥40.43 billion Spirited Away – ¥31.68 billion Titanic – ¥27.77 billion Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – ¥25.86 billion Frozen – ¥25.50 billion

Infinity Castle is now the 4th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. It is now aiming for Titanic to officially enter the top 3.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary (20 days)

Opening Day: ¥1.64 billion ($11.2million)

Opening Weekend (3-day): ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Extended Opening Weekend (4-day): ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Week 1: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Week 2: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

Week 3: ¥20.31 billion ($137.9 million)

Weekend 5: ¥25.86 billion ($175.5 million)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Top 9 Anime Shows For Beginners: Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Bleach & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News