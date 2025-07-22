To say that celebrated Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has delivered massive hits would be an understatement. Not one, but three of his directed films — Avatar ($2.924 billion), its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.320 billion), and Titanic ($2.265 billion) — rank among the top four highest‑grossing movies of all time, as per Box Office Mojo. But when it comes to universal critical acclaim, none of these epic blockbusters, and not even the iconic film Aliens, takes the top spot.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, that honor goes to the film that helped establish James Cameron as a major Hollywood filmmaker — the cult 1984 sci-fi action thriller The Terminator. Read on to discover why it stands out, the acclaim it received, and where you can stream it today.

The Terminator – Rotten Tomatoes Score

The cult classic, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular antagonist, is the only James Cameron movie that currently holds a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also enjoys a solid 89% audience score. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it’s clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks.”

And the next best James Cameron film that is just behind The Terminator is none other than the 1986 sci-fi action horror flick Aliens, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 film. Aliens holds a strong 94% critics’ score and an equally impressive 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Terminator – Plot & Cast

The film follows an indestructible cyborg assassin, the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who is sent back in time from 2029 to 1984. His mission is to kill a woman named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son is the key to saving humanity from a powerful artificial intelligence called Skynet. At the same time, a human soldier, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), is assigned the task of protecting her from the unstoppable killing machine.

Where to Watch The Terminator

The film is currently available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video (via the MGM Channel) and rent on Prime Video. In the U.S., The Terminator is streaming on HBO Max and other digital platforms.

The Terminator Trailer

