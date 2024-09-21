The Terminator (1984) not only cemented James Cameron’s position as a celebrated filmmaker in Hollywood but also initiated a sci-fi franchise that would go on for decades. The film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular cybernetic android, was a blockbuster success.

While The Terminator is still considered a cult classic, director James Cameron has now reflected on the film, stating that he feels some of its portions were cringeworthy. However, the filmmaker does not have an issue with the movie’s story or dialogs; instead, he believes the technical aspects of the movie have not aged well with time.

James Cameron Says The Terminator is Partly ‘Cringeworthy’ Due to Its Production Value

In an interview with Empire, Cameron looked back on The Terminator to mark its 40th anniversary. The multiple Oscar-winning filmmaker acknowledged that the movie does not look as good when viewed from a modern lens due to its poor production value, as filming and special effects technologies were not as advanced back in the 1980s.

“I don’t think of it as some Holy Grail, that’s for sure. I look at it now and there are parts of it that are pretty cringeworthy, and parts of it that are like, ‘Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available,’” Cameron said, adding, “Just the production value, you know?”

The Avatar director further talked about the criticism he usually has to face for his dialogs and writing, and said, “I don’t cringe on any of the dialogue, but I have a lower cringe factor than, apparently, a lot of people do around the dialogue that I write. You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films — then we’ll talk about dialogue effectiveness.”

Cameron Previously Teased a New Terminator Film

The comments come a month after Cameron addressed a potential Terminator reboot, revealing that he does have some themes in mind, but writing a sci-fi script has become difficult as we are already living in a scientifically advanced world. The director told The Guardian in August: “We’re at a point right now where it gets it gets harder and harder to write science fiction because we’re living in a science fiction world on a day-to-day basis.”

“I’m working through some of the themes that I want to bring into a new Terminator film or possibly even a kind of a reboot of a larger story framework and it’s difficult right now because I want to let the smoke clear on the whole thing. That’s going to be a ride that we’re going to be watching for probably the rest of human history but certainly the next few years are going to be quite telling,” Cameron concluded.

Since its inception in 1984, the Terminator franchise has released six films, with the latest release being 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

