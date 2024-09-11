For over three decades, The Terminator franchise has churned out several blockbuster hits. However, along the way, there have been a few duds in the six-film franchise. James Cameron created the first two Terminator films, which were blockbuster hits. Cameron left the franchise following the unprecedented success of the second film, Terminator 2 Judgement Day, which is still the highest-grossing movie of the franchise. He returned nearly thirty years later with Terminator: Dark Fate, which turned out to be the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise.

Despite boasting the biggest earner, Cameron’s Terminator films grossed less than the other three movies in the Cyborg franchise.

The Terminator movie was conceptualised from James Cameron’s nightmare of a skeletal figure emerging from the ashes. Cameron took the nightmare and ran with it straight to the bank with the first Terminator film in 1984, which grossed $78 million against a budget of $6.4 million.

Following the immense success of the first film, Cameron returned with Terminator 2 Judgement Day, which is still the highest-grossing movie of the franchise, with $520.9 million worldwide. However, Cameron was sidelined for the third project, Terminator Rise Of The Machines, which took a decade to get off the ground.

Cameron was also conspicuously absent for the next two films, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys. Cameron returned to the franchise with 2019’s Terminator The Drak Fate, which became the lowest-grossing film. Cameron’s Terminator films have only grossed over $843 million. The three Terminator films not directed by Cameron went on to collectively gross $1.2 billion worldwide. Let’s take a look at James Cameron’s Terminator’s box office earnings.

Terminator (1984) – $74 million Terminator: Judgement Day (1991) – $515.3 Million Terminator Dark Fate (2019) – $250. 3 Million

Here are the other three films in the franchise.

Terminator: Rise Of The Machines (2003) – $433 million Terminator: Salvation (2009) – $365.4 million Terminator: Genesys (2015) – $432.1 million

The Terminator franchise has made over $2 billion worldwide. James Cmeron’s three films are responsible for less than 50 per cent of the revenue.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Afraid Trailer Review: John Cho Faces A Terrifying AI Nightmare in Blumhouse’s Latest Horror

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News