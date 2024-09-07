James Cameron once slammed the later Terminator films that he did not direct, saying he would rather pretend they were bad dreams. Cameron directed the first two Terminator films, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Terminator and Terminator Judgement Day went on to gross $78 million and $515.3 million worldwide against a budget of $6 million and $100 million, respectively. Cameron was not the director behind Terminator 3, 4, and 5, which underperformed at the box office.

After the disappointing box office run of the subsequent sequels, James Cameron was welcomed back into the franchise as a producer, with Deadpool’s Tim Miller tapped to direct the sixth instalment, Terminator: Dark Fate. In 2017, James Cameron, who is known as a humble bragger, spoke about the disappointing run of Terminator 3, 4 and 5 at the box office. Cameron said he would have improved the film if he had 20 minutes with the filmmakers. Cameron suggested the films tanked as he could not offer the directors his expertise.

He added, “That doesn’t mean I bet against the new films – I go ‘all right guys, let’s see the magic. I’ve been disappointed. The problem is, I’m so damn analytical I can point out exactly what didn’t work. If I had 20 minutes with the filmmaker ahead of time, I might have been able to help. But that’s just not how this business works.”

James Cameron then went on to oversell his upcoming Terminator film Terminator Dark Fate, saying, “This is a continuation of the story from ‘Terminator 1’ and ‘Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse.”

However, Dark Fate also turned out to be a financial disappointment. It is the lowest-grossing Terminator film, making $250 million against a budget of $180 million.

Must Read: Uglies On Netflix: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, & All You Need To Know About The Joey King Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News