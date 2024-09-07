Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the highly awaited sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy Beetlejuice, has finally arrived in theaters. The film has been getting rave reviews and is being appreciated for its blend of humor and scares.

If you plan to watch the film in a theater, you might wonder if you need to stick around in the hall after the credits roll to catch a post-credits scene. Well, here is all you need to know about if there is a post-credits scene in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Does Not Have a Post-Credits Scene

There is no post-credits or mid-credits scene in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film ends with the credits rolling while showing its main cast members. This is not a surprise since the film’s director, Tim Burton, does not follow the trend of keeping extra footage at the end of his movies.

That being said, while Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does not have a post-credits scene, that does not mean you shouldn’t keep sitting in the cinema hall till the end of the credits, as it is always good to know about all the people who have worked hard in the making of the film.

The sequel follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, as the 1988 film also did not have an end-credits sequence. The trend of having such scenes began much later and was notably popularized by Marvel films.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has so far received positive reviews from critics. The film marks the return of Michael Keaton as the titular ghost and bio-exorcist, along with Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz from the original film. The new cast members include Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Danny DeVito, and Santiago Cabrera.

Taking place 36 years after the first film’s events, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice follows three generations of the Deetz family who return to their home in Winter River after a tragedy. The family’s life becomes chaotic when Lydia’s teenage daughter comes across a portal to the afterlife, unleashing Beetlejuice.

