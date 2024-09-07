All you need to know about the cast of Survivor 47
All you need to know about the cast of Survivor 47 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Survivor, one of the longest-running reality shows on television, is gearing up for the release of its 47th season. As fans excitedly waited for the season premiere on CBS on September 18th, the network announced the 18 people who will battle harsh conditions and each other to win the coveted trophy.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the new season features an eccentric mix of contestants from varying backgrounds who shot for the show in Fiji from May to June this year. Now without any further ado, let’s look at the 18 cast members of Survivor 47.

CBS Announces Survivor 47 Cast

The cast was unveiled via a special video posted on the official social media handles of Survivor and CBS on Thursday. “Meet your #Survivor: 47 tribe members! They’re ready to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast all the rest,” wrote the handles. Check out the video and the details of the complete cast below:

 

1. Andy Rueda

 

  • Age: 31
  • From: Brooklyn, New York
  • Profession: AI Research Assistant

2. Anika Dhar

 

  • Age: 26
  • From: Los Angeles, California
  • Profession: Marketing Manager

3. Aysha Welch

  • Age: 32
  • From: Houston, Texas
  • Profession: IT Consultant

4. Caroline Vidmar

 

  • Age: 27
  • From: Chicago, Illinois
  • Profession: Strategy Consultant

5. Gabe Ortis

 

  • Age: 26
  • From: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Profession: Radio Show Host

6. Genevieve Mushaluk

  • Age: 33
  • From: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Profession: Corporate Lawyer

7. Jon Lovett

 

  • Age: 42
  • From: Los Angeles, California
  • Profession: Podcast Host

8. Kishan Patel

  • Age: 28
  • From: San Francisco, California
  • Profession: ER Doctor

9. Kyle Ostwald

 

  • Age: 31
  • From: Cheboygan, Michigan
  • Profession: Construction Worker

10. Rachel LaMont

 

  • Age: 34
  • From: Southfield, Michigan
  • Profession: Graphic Designer

11. Rome Cooney

  • Age: 27
  • From: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Profession: E-Sports Commentator

12. Sam Phalen

 

  • Age: 24
  • From: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Profession: Sports Reporter

13. Sierra Wright

 

  • Age: 27
  • From: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
  • Profession: Nurse

14. Solomon “Sol” Yi

 

  • Age: 43
  • From: Norwalk, Connecticut
  • Profession: Medical Device Sales

15. Sue Smey

 

  • Age: 59
  • From: Putnam Valley, New York
  • Profession: Flight School Owner

16. Teeny Chirichillo

 

  • Age: 24
  • From: Manahawkin, New Jersey
  • Profession: Freelance Writer

17. Tiyana Hallums

  • Age: 27
  • From: Aiea, Hawaii
  • Profession: Flight Attendant

18. Terran “TK” Foster

 

  • Age: 31
  • From: Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
  • Profession: Athlete Marketing Manager

