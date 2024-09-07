Survivor, one of the longest-running reality shows on television, is gearing up for the release of its 47th season. As fans excitedly waited for the season premiere on CBS on September 18th, the network announced the 18 people who will battle harsh conditions and each other to win the coveted trophy.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the new season features an eccentric mix of contestants from varying backgrounds who shot for the show in Fiji from May to June this year. Now without any further ado, let’s look at the 18 cast members of Survivor 47.

CBS Announces Survivor 47 Cast

The cast was unveiled via a special video posted on the official social media handles of Survivor and CBS on Thursday. “Meet your #Survivor: 47 tribe members! They’re ready to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast all the rest,” wrote the handles. Check out the video and the details of the complete cast below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

1. Andy Rueda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Rueda (@andydrueda)

Age: 31

From: Brooklyn, New York

Profession: AI Research Assistant

2. Anika Dhar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anika leia dhar (@anikaleia)

Age: 26

From: Los Angeles, California

Profession: Marketing Manager

3. Aysha Welch

Age: 32

From: Houston, Texas

Profession: IT Consultant

4. Caroline Vidmar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Vidmar (@carolinevidmar)

Age: 27

From: Chicago, Illinois

Profession: Strategy Consultant

5. Gabe Ortis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Ortis (@gabeortis)

Age: 26

From: Baltimore, Maryland

Profession: Radio Show Host

6. Genevieve Mushaluk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Radio Winnipeg (@virginradiowinnipeg)

Age: 33

From: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Profession: Corporate Lawyer

7. Jon Lovett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Lovett (@jonlovett)

Age: 42

From: Los Angeles, California

Profession: Podcast Host

8. Kishan Patel

Age: 28

From: San Francisco, California

Profession: ER Doctor

9. Kyle Ostwald

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Rhen Ostwald (@kyle.rhen)

Age: 31

From: Cheboygan, Michigan

Profession: Construction Worker

10. Rachel LaMont

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel LaMont (@rachel.a.lamont)

Age: 34

From: Southfield, Michigan

Profession: Graphic Designer

11. Rome Cooney

Age: 27

From: Phoenix, Arizona

Profession: E-Sports Commentator

12. Sam Phalen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Phalen (@samphalen)

Age: 24

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Profession: Sports Reporter

13. Sierra Wright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Wright (@sierrra.wright)

Age: 27

From: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Profession: Nurse

14. Solomon “Sol” Yi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solomon Yi (@blamethesolomoney)

Age: 43

From: Norwalk, Connecticut

Profession: Medical Device Sales

15. Sue Smey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Smey (@suesmeys47)

Age: 59

From: Putnam Valley, New York

Profession: Flight School Owner

16. Teeny Chirichillo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teeny (@teenychilll)

Age: 24

From: Manahawkin, New Jersey

Profession: Freelance Writer

17. Tiyana Hallums

Age: 27

From: Aiea, Hawaii

Profession: Flight Attendant

18. Terran “TK” Foster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TK (@tk_de_jefe)

Age: 31

From: Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Profession: Athlete Marketing Manager

