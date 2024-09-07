Survivor, one of the longest-running reality shows on television, is gearing up for the release of its 47th season. As fans excitedly waited for the season premiere on CBS on September 18th, the network announced the 18 people who will battle harsh conditions and each other to win the coveted trophy.
Hosted by Jeff Probst, the new season features an eccentric mix of contestants from varying backgrounds who shot for the show in Fiji from May to June this year. Now without any further ado, let’s look at the 18 cast members of Survivor 47.
CBS Announces Survivor 47 Cast
The cast was unveiled via a special video posted on the official social media handles of Survivor and CBS on Thursday. “Meet your #Survivor: 47 tribe members! They’re ready to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast all the rest,” wrote the handles. Check out the video and the details of the complete cast below:
1. Andy Rueda
- Age: 31
- From: Brooklyn, New York
- Profession: AI Research Assistant
2. Anika Dhar
- Age: 26
- From: Los Angeles, California
- Profession: Marketing Manager
3. Aysha Welch
- Age: 32
- From: Houston, Texas
- Profession: IT Consultant
4. Caroline Vidmar
- Age: 27
- From: Chicago, Illinois
- Profession: Strategy Consultant
5. Gabe Ortis
- Age: 26
- From: Baltimore, Maryland
- Profession: Radio Show Host
6. Genevieve Mushaluk
- Age: 33
- From: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Profession: Corporate Lawyer
7. Jon Lovett
- Age: 42
- From: Los Angeles, California
- Profession: Podcast Host
8. Kishan Patel
- Age: 28
- From: San Francisco, California
- Profession: ER Doctor
9. Kyle Ostwald
- Age: 31
- From: Cheboygan, Michigan
- Profession: Construction Worker
10. Rachel LaMont
- Age: 34
- From: Southfield, Michigan
- Profession: Graphic Designer
11. Rome Cooney
- Age: 27
- From: Phoenix, Arizona
- Profession: E-Sports Commentator
12. Sam Phalen
- Age: 24
- From: Nashville, Tennessee
- Profession: Sports Reporter
13. Sierra Wright
- Age: 27
- From: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
- Profession: Nurse
14. Solomon “Sol” Yi
- Age: 43
- From: Norwalk, Connecticut
- Profession: Medical Device Sales
15. Sue Smey
- Age: 59
- From: Putnam Valley, New York
- Profession: Flight School Owner
16. Teeny Chirichillo
- Age: 24
- From: Manahawkin, New Jersey
- Profession: Freelance Writer
17. Tiyana Hallums
- Age: 27
- From: Aiea, Hawaii
- Profession: Flight Attendant
18. Terran “TK” Foster
- Age: 31
- From: Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
- Profession: Athlete Marketing Manager
