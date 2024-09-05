Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to his 1988 film Beetlejuice, will be in the US theatres tomorrow (September 6). However, the fans and critics who have caught the movie early have been giving out their reviews. The film has garnered praise for the performances of the lead cast, makeup, and execution.

Talking about the same, a netizen said that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice expands on its original film but manages to stay true to its roots. The post said, “Tim Burton swung big and didn’t miss. #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice expands on the original while staying true to its roots. Catherine O’Hara shines as the comedic standout, while Keaton is in top form, proving he was more than ready to step back into the role. #Beetlejuice2.”

A user furthermore praised Beetlejuice Beetlejuice calling it hilarious and utterly entertaining. The post on X said, “Hilarious and utterly entertaining,#Beetlejuice2 was so worth the wait. The cast is brilliant. Obsessed with the makeup, production design, and costumes. Loved it.”

A film critic called the Tim Burton directorial to be a nostalgic ride back to the 80s. The post said, “#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice is a nostalgic ride back to the quirky ’80s, with Michael Keaton delivering an unforgettable, electric performance that still captivates and entertains decades later.”

A film critic however said that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice failed to match the level of its 1988 OG film. He wrote, “The biggest surprise for me with #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice was that I did not hate it, and there was one scene in particular where I actually found myself really getting into it. But there’s no getting around the fact that this new film is not remotely on the same level as the original, but it just might become a massive hit all the same.”

A fan called Michael Keaton to be perfect as Betelguese this time around too. The post said, “BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: it’s been a minute since Tim Burton got to be this weird, and this is all the better for it. A little too much going on, but it works overall thanks to the wackiness on display and Michael Keaton being perfect in this role again. #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice features Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara reprising their roles as Beetleguese, Lydia Deetz, and Delia Deetz, respectively. The new cast additions are Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe. Tim Burton, who also helmed the original movie, directed the film.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Prediction (North America): Poised To Scare Up One Of The Biggest September Openings Ever, Eyes $80 Million Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News