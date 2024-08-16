Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Prediction (North America): Poised To Scare Up One Of The Biggest September Openings Ever, Eyes $80 Million Debut

Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to rattle the North American (USA and Canada) box office in the opening weekend. Per early predictions, the Tim Burton Directed film, which will hit theaters on September 6, 2024, is poised to scare up one of the biggest domestic openings ever for that month.

The follow-up to the 1988 prequel Beetlejuice sees Michael Keaton reprise the titular role. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will also reprise their roles as Lydia and Delia Deetz, with newcomers Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe joining the cast.

The 1988 film grossed over $8 million in the opening weekend, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to over $21 million. The highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is reportedly on track to earn significantly more than its prequel during the opening weekend. According to a leading Global Market Research Company, NRG Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is reported to rake in $80M in its opening weekend.

However, Warner Bros. was more conservative with their prediction, tracking a $65 million to $75 million debut. The movie, headlined by the flavor of the season, Jenna Ortega, will indubitably be popular among Gen Z. Ortegas’ last film, Scream VI, had a record opening of $44.4M.

With a potential $80 million opening weekend, the sequel will have one of the biggest September debuts of all time, tracking ahead of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opened to $75.4 million. However, Burton’s film will fail to beat Warner Bros.’ 2017 It ($123 million) and 2019’s It Chapter Two ($91.1 million) September domestic debuts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The Iron Man To The Guardians Of The Galaxy, All Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Trilogy Movies Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News