Demi Moore’s award-winning gory body horror The Substance debuted with a whimper at the domestic box office. The film, which won best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival, took in less than $2 million on its first day, including previews. Following the disappointing start, the film, which has a production budget of over $12 million, is eyeing an unenthusiastic opening weekend.

Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance opened in nearly 2,000 theatres on September 20, 2024. According to Deadline, Universal/Working Title’s film reportedly took in $839K in previews. The film then opened to $1.75 million on its first day, including previews.

The audiences found Demi Moore’s R-rated horror drama entertaining and gave it a B CinemaScore. Despite the solid grade, The Subsatnace is reportedly eyeing a $3.3 Million—$3.5 million opening weekend.

This is low compared to other new entries, Transformers One and Never Let Go. The animation film is reportedly eyeing a $26 million start. Meanwhile, the Halle Berry horror thriller is tracking to run over $4.5 million in the opening weekend.

The Substance has a strong 89% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Moore’s performance as an ageing fitness expert was hailed in the film. ABC News said, “Demi Moore seizes the role of her lifetime as a movie star turned fitness guru who gets axed for committing the cardinal sin of aging. You’ve never seen anything like the body horrors in Coralie Fargeat’s gory and glorious takedown of youth obsession.”

Despite critics loving Moore’s gory horror, the film landed tepid viewer reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a 74% audience score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

