When James Cameron Criticized Jason Momoa's Aquaman Over Unreal Depiction Of The Ocean: "It Doesn't Look Real"

Titanic director James Cameron has never shied away from expressing his deep love for the Ocean. So when asked about the 2018 hit about the King of The Ocean Aquaman, Cameron didn’t hesitate to give his brutally honest opinion.

James Cameron has always been deeply fascinated with ocean life. The Canadian filmmaker who directed one of the most iconic films about a tragic shipwreck in the middle of the Atlantic first divided into Titanic in 1995.

This was followed by another 32 trips to the bottom of the Ocean. Following his explorations, dropping 4,000 meters to the bottom of the Atlantic, Cameron professed that he had spent more time on the Titanic than the captain himself had. Besides Titanic, Cameron has also directed multiple films revolving around the Ocean, including Sanctum and Abyss, and considers himself somewhat of an expert in underwater storytelling.

When asked about his thoughts on Aquaman, Cameron was quick to criticize the unreal depiction of Ocean life, given his vast knowledge of the subject. Cameron said that while he enjoyed the film, he would never make a movie so detached from reality.

James Cameron told Entertainment Weekly, “I could have never made that film because it requires this total dreamlike disconnect from any sense of physics or reality. It exists somewhere between a Greek mythic landscape and a fairy tale landscape.”

Cameron added that he failed to resonate with Aquaman’s fairytale aspects, saying, “I’ve spent thousands of hours underwater. I’m very literal about my underwater life. It needs to look like it’s real. And while I can enjoy that film, I don’t resonate with it because it doesn’t look real.”

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, and Amber Heard, became the highest-grossing DC movie of all time, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

