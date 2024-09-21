Renner spilled the steaming tea in a US Weekly chat—he had no clue. And here’s the kicker: Downey ain’t just back as Iron Man; he’s reportedly stepping in as the villain, Doctor Doom.

Renner and Downey go way back to The Avengers days, so you’d expect a little heads-up from a buddy, right? Apparently not. “We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep,” Renner shared. Naturally, Renner didn’t hold back and started blowing up Downey’s phone with “What’s going on?” He’s not bitter, though. “It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it,” Renner added, showing he’s still all in on the Marvel hype train.

But the surprises don’t stop there. Downey might not be the only one making a Marvel comeback. Renner hinted that he might be suiting up as Hawkeye again too, potentially facing off against Downey’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). “You got Downey back, the Russo Brothers back in the mix. This is a direction where Marvel is going to do well,” Renner said optimistically. It’s still early days, but Renner sounds pumped about the possibilities, teasing, “We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it. It’s all brand new.”

The announcement comes at a perfect time. After Renner’s brutal snow plow accident in 2023, he’s been working hard on his recovery. “I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready,” he told Entertainment Tonight, hinting that Hawkeye could make a comeback alongside his old teammate, Doctor Doom.

Marvel fans, hold on tight. It looks like we might be in for some epic reunions—Renner vs. Downey in a showdown of the century. And who knows? Maybe this time Downey will let his pals know before dropping another MCU bombshell.

