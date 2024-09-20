Robert Downey Jr. became a cinematic icon with his iconic role as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, starting with the 2008 film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Downey’s portrayal of a genius and charismatic billionaire was the key to the franchise’s success. But after playing Iron Man for 11 years, Downey bid farewell to the MCU with Avengers: Endgame after Iron Man sacrificed himself, leaving the fans devastated. While his return to the MCU was uncertain considering his character was given closure and there was no capacity for his return, the face of Marvel has returned once again, but this time to play the role of the villainous Doctor Doom.

Although Downey bid his final goodbyes and Iron Man suit for good, he once shared the real reason behind him retiring from the character and taking such a step in his character’s arc. In a throwback interview with Disney’s D23 Magazine, the actor also mentioned Chris Evans, “We had to get off. We opted to and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

But he remains modest when it comes to highlighting Downey’s undeniable and lasting impact as Marvel’s first superhero and the one who started it all. He admitted, “I really don’t need to look any farther than my co-stars. Mark Ruffalo is an activist, and Chris Evans is a die-hard American and proponent of true democracy. I don’t really have the gumption, the skill set, the drive, or the humility either of those guys do.”

In the post-Avengers: Endgame era, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor remain the original Marvels of the original Avenger team.

Surprisingly, Downey stunned all of the Marvel fans after it was revealed that he will be returning to MCU as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Reflecting on his decision to return to the million-dollar franchise, the actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that he stayed in touch with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. In a meeting, Feige shared the idea of bringing Downey back on screen. Downey said, “He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back …’. And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’ We both realized over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker.”

Downey continued, “I looked into this character, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let’s get that right.'”

