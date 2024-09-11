Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom is an audio series on Audible that is currently gaining a lot of attention due to its stellar cast, which has been dubbed for the series in Hindi. While Karanvir Bohra plays Klaw, Yashaswini Dayama voices Valeria Richards, Sudhanshu Pandey dubs for Hulk, and veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has dubbed for Dr. Doom.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, the veteran actor talked to us about playing Doctor Doom and admitted not being a great fan of Marvel until he started working on the project.

Ashish Vidyarthi also talked about his hunger as an actor, being a fan of everything he does, taking up different roles, exploring his career as a stand-up comic, his first salary, and more. Here are a few excerpts from his interview.

Ashish Vidyarthi On Playing Dr Doom

The veteran actor has dubbed for Dr Doom is Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, and talking about the same, he confessed, “I am a fan of whatever work I do. I actually don’t follow anything continuously. I have a very low attention span. I watch very few films. I don’t watch my own films. I mean, there is no such thing. I don’t enjoy working on it. I enjoy making a character. So, I never stayed with anything for too long to become a fan. But I’m a huge fan; what should I say? I’m a fan of good writing and good opportunities, which I thought I really got with Dr. Doom’s character. Amazing writing, amazing technique, and, you know, expertise are all that Audible brings to all its projects.

Ashish Vidyarthi’s Inspiration

While we all grew up watching the actor perform various roles, we asked him whom he looked upon as an actor! He admitted, “The people who have inspired me the most are my father and my mother. And they are very good, simple people, responsible, hardworking, amazing human beings, very nice, good people. And I have been inspired by them all my life. And being inspired by them, even when I’m eating, I do it with all my heart. I do a lot of shooting with all my heart. I do podcasts with all my heart. I talk to you with all my heart. I give motivational talks with all my heart. I have started doing stand-up comedy with all my heart.”

Ashish Vidyarthi On Scarcity Of Good Work

When asked about the debate around actors not getting good grades due to a scarcity of good writers, the veteran star canceled the debate and said, “No, there is nothing like that. Everyone thinks that if you are a good journalist, you should get a better job. Even engineers feel that they should get a better job. We, actors, are also like that; I am an amazing actor, so I should get a better role. So it’s not that there is a scarcity in the world. If you don’t feel that way, then you won’t get up from home. You will keep lying down. But when you get up in the morning, you will do something special. So curiosity, desire, and hunger are very important. But that hunger is not because the world is bad. That hunger is because you have a desire inside you. Hunger is not because the world is unkind and the world is not doing a good job. Hunger is a very personal thing. And yes, I also have it as an actor. I would love to do some amazing roles. So that’s a continuing thing. (6:44) But for that, I don’t blame the world. I work. I do some interesting work. I explore myself in different avatars. And that’s what I find exciting about life.”

I Am 59 & Hungry!

The actor further admits, ” I had a joy. I had a blast performing Doctor Doom. Just imagine. Just the voice. You have to create a whole world with it. You have to create a universe. And that is the kind of challenge that really excites me. That’s why I say I’m hungry and I’m on fire. So I’m 59. I’m hungry and on fire.”

