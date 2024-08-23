Stree 2 and its terrific trio, Bikki-Bittu, and Jana, are getting a lot of love from the audiences. While Rajkummar Rao plays Vicky, Abhishek Banerjee plays Jana, and Aparshakti Khurana plays Bittu in the film. The horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik has crossed the 400 crore club at the box office, and Aparshakti, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, talked about the film’s success.

While Vicky, Bittu & Jana have turned into a rage, Aparshakti is basking in the glory of the 400-crore success. The actor admits that congratulations have been pouring in from everywhere. “Chahe main london mein tha ya airport pe tha, abhi main waapas aaya hun, football khelne gaya hun wahan par. Jio mall gaya hun, wahan par. Building se nikalta hoon to all sorts of people from all sorts of age groups congratulate,” said the actor.

Aparshakti Khurana talked about the success of the film and said, “Yeah, it feels absolutely fantastic. And yes, that’s what! A lot of love, a lot of blessings, a lot of people are pouring in the congratulations. That’s why it’s fantastic.”

However, the actor even faced a hilarious banter with his wife over people going crazy for the film. He told us in a fun chat, “People come and talk about the Lori I have sung. Mere school ke ek dost ka phone aaya tha, main use suna raha tha. Meri biwi ne poocha kisko suna rahe ho, maine bola, dost ko suna raha hun. To usne bola mujhe to suna nahi rahe, usko suna rahe ho. To bus har jagah se pyaar mil raha hai.”

We even asked the actor if he ever thought that Vicky-Bittu & Jana’s trio would bring such a pathbreaking success to the box office, and the Helmet actor admits, “I don’t want to say that we had planned this, that it will happen. I mean, touch wood. What has happened, has happened. And you can only feel happy about it. Definitely. So, yeah, from the dialogues to the music to the way people show love for the film. We had no plans for this beforehand. It is all organic, and all we have is gratitude!”

Stree 2 has already turned the highest-grossing film of 2024 at the Hindi box office and is showing all the positive signs to enter the 500 crore club very soon!

