Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel and one of the prominent personalities behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, has recently revealed that he has never been a big believer in superhero being a genre. In contrast, Marvel is one of the highest-grossing studios that produce comic book/superhero movies. The studio and Feige are gearing up for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the only MCU movie to be released this year.

The upcoming movie will bring together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in all their glory – the fans had been waiting for this moment for years. Finally, they will be able to witness the dynamic duo properly. For the unversed, they did appear in the respective characters in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that was not executed well. They will officially enter the MCU with this movie and are expected to appear in other Marvel projects.

Marvel is currently busy with the press tours promoting Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy‘s fun videos have been all over social media. Amidst that, Marvel boss Kevin Feige, in his recent chat with Deadline, has shared his thoughts on the superhero genre in the movies. Feige was asked, “There’s a lot of news about how big Deadpool & Wolverine is going to open. This clearly is a renaissance for superhero movies of late. What’s needed to keep this fever up? I ask this in general of superhero movies. What’s needed to keep moviegoers re-engaged and back on a high point?”

The Marvel boss said, “I’ve never been a big believer in superhero being a genre in and of itself.” He further explained himself and said, “We made films that are based in graphic narrative format originally, but we make different types of movies, and I think the answer to that question is the same answer to movies in general: making engaging, entertaining films that have to be experienced in a theater with a crowd and is worth people getting into their cars and making the trip.”

He also cited Inside Out 2’s massive success. Kevin Feige said, “People have been going to movies this summer with Inside Out 2, and that is unbelievably exciting for us as it reminds people what a joy it can be to go to theaters, and people seem very excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine onscreen.”

Feige continued, “I think the experience that it’s going to give to people and hopefully encourage people to go see it again and again, that’s our job.” He concluded by saying, “I think we have to keep evolving and expanding the ways we do that.”

With Kevin Feige, Marvel has come a long way and has given fans some of the best visual experiences via their movies and shows. The MCU’s Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest-grossing films ever. Deadpool and Wolverine, which will be out on July 26, is also expected to do exceptionally well at the box office.

