Inside Out 2 has left everyone surprised with its theatrical run and has smashed several records. Soon, the film will be completing a month in theatres, and it is quite remarkable that it is showing no signs of fatigue, all thanks to the phenomenal overseas run. As per the latest development, the biggie is just inches away from hitting the $1.30 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Kelsey Mann, the coming-of-age animated film was released on 14th June 2024, and it’s a sequel to 2015’s Inside Out. As the first installment was a huge success, earning a whopping $850 million+ globally, expectations were really high from part 2. In the actual run, the biggie has performed way beyond expectations and is aiming to be among the top-grossers of all time.

As per the latest update, Inside Out 2 added another $12 million, pushing its overseas collection to $720 million. Combining this with the domestic collection of $547.90 million, the worldwide box office total goes up to approximately $1.27 billion. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Beauty And The Beast ($1.266 billion) to become the 22nd highest-grossing film of all time.

Soon, Inside Out 2 will surpass Frozen’s $1.28 billion to become the 3rd highest-grossing animated film and 21st highest-grossing film of all time. At the current pace, the film is aiming to cross $1.50 billion easily, and whenever it happens, the biggie will surpass Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick to become the 3rd highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

Take a look at the highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic era:

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) – $2.32 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92 billion

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $1.49 billion

Barbie (2023) – $1.44 billion

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion

Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.27 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (India): Pathaan’s 543.22 Crores Shattered In 15 Days! Unstoppable Prabhas Set To Destroy Animal Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News