Jatt & Juliet 3 At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 15): 14 Crore Away From 100 Crore Milestone; Holds Steady Overseas, Dips Domestically

Punjabi rom-com Jatt & Juliet 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, continues its global run, reaching a worldwide gross of over 86 crore mark after the 15th day. While the domestic box office saw a drop in the second week, the film maintained strong overseas performances. Keep reading to know more!

Jatt & Juliet 3’s India collections see Week-on-Week decline

The Punjabi rom-com opened strong on its first Thursday, raking 3.5 crore. It enjoyed a steady rise through the weekend, peaking at 5.35 crore on its first Sunday. However, weekdays witnessed a significant drop, with collections falling below the 2 crore mark. The first week of Jatt & Juliet 3 ended with a total of 23.1 crore.

The second week brought a mixed bag of results. Friday and Saturday saw a slight decline, but Sunday showed a positive bounce back with collections reaching 2.85 crore. Weekday collections continued to be low, hovering around the 0.6 crore mark. The second week of Jatt & Juliet 3 closed with 8.69 crore, a significant drop of 62.38% compared to the first week. The movie’s 15 days domestic collections stand at 31.79 crore.

Jatt & Juliet 3’s overseas box office market turned out to be a bright spot

Despite the domestic dip, Jatt & Juliet 3 has found success overseas. Early estimates suggest the film has collected a strong 49 crore in international markets. The film has already set a new record by surpassing the total overseas earnings of Carry On Jatta 3, which collected 46 crore. This strong international performance has contributed to the film’s total earnings reaching a promising 86.51 crore in just 15 days.

Jatt & Juliet 3 has a strong chance of joining the elite 100 crore club at the worldwide box office, depending on its performance in the coming weeks. The film faces stiff competition in the coming weeks, with several new releases vying for audience attention – Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira & Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Whether the film can maintain its momentum and reach the coveted 100 crore mark will depend on its ability to retain its audience base and attract new viewers.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records, Jatt & Juliet 3 brings back the beloved on-screen pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. The film also features Nasir Chinyoti, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, and BN Sharma in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

