Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (After 7 Days): Lakshya’s Actioner Punches Above Its Weight Against Kalki 2898 AD Juggernaut

Despite facing off against the colossal sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, the adrenaline-fueled action flick Kill has emerged from its opening week with a bloody good showing at the box office. Sure, the initial domestic haul might not scream blockbuster, but Kill’s steady weekday collections suggest a film with grit and the potential to stay in the ring for the long haul. Keep reading to know more!

While the domestic box office witnessed a commendable climb throughout the week, with Friday collections of 1.35 crore steadily escalating to 2.70 crore by Sunday, the real fight for Lakshya’s Kill begins now. This week sees the release of two new contenders – Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and the long-awaited sequel Hindustani 2. With Kalki 2898 AD still dominating the box office landscape, a strong weekend showing is absolutely critical for Kill to maintain its momentum and score a knockout blow.

But here’s the good news: Kill isn’t just a domestic play. This action extravaganza has managed to impress audiences overseas as well, collecting a noteworthy 8.35 crore from international markets. When you combine that with the domestic gross of 13.40 crore, Kill boasts a worldwide total of a promising 21.75 crore.

About Kill:

Kill throws caution to the wind, escalating from a seemingly ordinary train robbery into a brutal clash of wills. Forget petty thieves after watches and phones. Here, a crew of 40 finds themselves facing a far more formidable foe – two hardened commandos with a taste for justice.

This isn’t your typical Bollywood action flick. Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s Kill shatters expectations, delivering a shockingly visceral display of violence that’s a stark contrast to the industry’s usual stylized approach. It’s a raw, untamed beast of a film, pushing boundaries and leaving audiences breathless.

Can Kill capitalize on its solid opening week and deliver a knockout punch in the coming weekend?

