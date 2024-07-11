Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (After 6 Days): Nearly Touches 20 Crore Mark, Eyes Strong Second Week Despite Sarfira & Indian 2

Action thriller Kill continues to impress audiences, maintaining consistent collections at the box office despite facing competition from Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by the powerhouses Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film has garnered a loyal following, exceeding the one crore mark every day since its July 5th release. Read on!

Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala, Kill has already amassed a commendable 10.14 crore domestically in its first week. This impressive total is built upon a decent opening of 1.35 crore on Friday, followed by a steady rise to 2.20 crore on Saturday and 2.70 crore on Sunday. The weekdays saw consistent collections of over a crore each, with 1.30 crore, 1.35 crore, and 1.24 crore on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

This unwavering momentum suggests a solid second weekend for Kill. Even on Wednesday, the film held its own with a healthy 16.28% occupancy rate for Hindi audiences, proving its staying power.

Kill isn’t just winning hearts domestically; the film’s international appeal is undeniable. With an additional 8 crore collected overseas, the worldwide total for Kill stands at a strong 19.96 crore.

The road ahead gets more challenging this week with the release of highly anticipated films like Akshay Kumar’s action-packed Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited sequel Indian 2. But with a strong first week under its belt and positive word-of-mouth spreading, Kill is well-positioned for a successful second weekend at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to see if this action thriller can continue to defy expectations!

