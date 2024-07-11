Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s rom-com Jatt & Juliet 3 is rewriting box office history. The film has smashed the record for the highest-grossing Punjabi film overseas, dethroning Gippy Grewal’s Carry On Jatta 3. Read more to know Jatt & Juliet 3’s overseas collections so far!

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Jatt & Juliet 3 raked in a whopping 48.85 crore in international markets within just 13 days. This surpasses the entire overseas run of Carry On Jatta 3, which collected 46 crore.

The global success story doesn’t stop there. Jatt & Juliet 3 has already amassed a total collection of approximately 85 crore, with a staggering 60% coming from international audiences. North America, in particular, has been a key driver, contributing an estimated 25 crore ($3 million). This is a significant shift compared to Carry On Jatta 3, where domestic and overseas collections were split more evenly (55% domestic, 45% overseas). The Gippy Grewal-starrer collected 47.62 crore net in India (56.19 crore gross in India) and 46 crore gross collections from overseas.

Jatt & Juliet 3 has a strong chance of joining the elite 100 crore club at the worldwide box office, depending on its performance in the coming weeks. Notably, it recently surpassed the period action drama Mastaney (74 crore) to become the second-highest grossing Punjabi film globally.

Produced by White Hill Studios and Speed Records, Jatt & Juliet 3 serves as a successor to the hugely popular Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Jatt & Juliet 2 (2013). The film reunites Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in their iconic roles alongside a talented supporting cast, including Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

