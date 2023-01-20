Actress Neeru Bajwa recently spilled the beans on her decision to never get married and how later she fell in love with Harry Jawandha and got married to him.

She shared: “I never wanted to get married, and I always thought that I would be single forever because I am not those romantic kinds rather I am very practical. But you know they say when the love of your life walks in everything seems surreal, bells start ringing, the wind starts blowing and you get this strange feeling.”

Neeru Bajwa added, “And honestly, all these things happened when I saw Harry and for a fact, the first time I saw him I knew I was going to marry him.”

Neeru Bajwa made her acting debut in 1998 with Dev Anand’s film ‘Main Solah Baras Ki’, and later she acted in TV shows such as ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Jeet’, and ‘Guns and Roses’. After doing Hindi TV shows, she appeared in several Punjabi movies including ‘Saadi Love Story’, ‘Jatt and Juliet 2’, and ‘Naughty Jatts’.

Neeru further talked about her sister and the advice she gave about Harry to her.

“Luckily my sister knew him for a long time and she kind of arranged this whole thing. She told me that he is the perfect match for me. And I must admit he is quite hot. So, that’s how I fell in love and got married to him. He is my best friend and I feel that ever since I got married, I have become more successful.”

She graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ along with her co-star Satinder Sartaaj and director Vijay Kumar Arora to promote their upcoming film ‘Kali Jotta’.

Listening to Neeru’s love story, Archana Puran Singh also talked about her marriage with Parmeet Sethi. She shared: “They say it right that marriages are made in heaven. The way successful marriages sustain, and the way couples find each other feels like God has made these matches.”

“When you meet a perfect partner, they will help you rise and that is Parmeet for me. He is my best friend and my best buddy. He bears with all my torture but supports me in everything.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

