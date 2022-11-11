Several daily soaps have been produced and have made it to our TV screens. Some of the shows have become part of our lives and have gained massive popularity among viewers in no time. Now Ormax media has revealed the most liked Hindi TV shows for last week and it seems Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa to reach the top position in audience viewership.

TMKOC and Rupali Ganguly-led show has been top runners for a long time. Both shows have found a special place in the audience’s hearts. As per Ormax, the sitcom has recorded 68 ratings while the Rupali Ganguly starrer recorded 67 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the third spot in the list by gaining 67 points. Featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the show depicts a love triangle between the lead characters. Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 has grabbed the fourth spot with 67 ratings.

One of the most loved comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the fifth spot on Ormax Media’s most-liked Hindi TV show list. The show was recently renewed with a new season. The comedian’s performances and regular celebrity guests are quite loved by the TV audience.

Bhagya Lakshmi grabbed the sixth spot while Kundali Bhagya grabbed the seventh spot on the list. Indian music competition television franchise Indian Idol season 13 has grabbed the eighth spot on the list. The singing reality show has been on TV since 2004 and has become quite popular among the audience.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also among the longest-running tv shows that have been receiving immense love from viewers. The show has grabbed the ninth spot in Ormax Media’s most-liked Hindi TV show last week, while Kumkum Bhagya grabbed the tenth spot.

