One of the most getting high-rated TRP shows, The Kapil Sharma Show is now facing backlash after a fan spotted that the host of the show Kapil Sharma uses a teleprompter and that he doesn’t crack jokes instantly. A video has been going viral for a few days on social media platforms and here’s how the netizens have been reacting to the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and popular television comedy shows where every big celebrity comes to promote their films or their upcoming projects and has a little chat with the host.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, now the myth that Kapil Sharma cracks all the jokes at the moment has been busted. A fan shared a video a while back on Instagram where we can see Kapil Sharma is following a teleprompter and the script can be spotted on the reflection of the window.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ojasva Vardhan (@cloakofinvisibili.t)

However, as soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens started to pour their reaction to the clip. While a few lashed out at the fan for pointing out something so obvious, others trolled the host for it.

One wrote, “It’s a part of a mandatory process, bro if you are doing a live performance the you have to make sure you don’t forget anything, coz it will affect the director and be a Huge waste of time. So it’s too common in reality shows shooting.”

Another one commented, “Bhai aisi lines kon yaad rkh payga galtiya toh ho hi jygi itna bda show hai iski jrurat toh pdegi hi koi nhi bol skta bro.”

On the other hand, another netizen penned, “Ye to dhoti khol raha hai😂”, one of the other comment can be read as, “Ye gadbad hai re baba”

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Reacts To Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case While Siding With Prime Accused Sheezan Khan: “He Might Have Cheated On Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News