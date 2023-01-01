Dipika Kakar happens to be one of the biggest names in the television industry. The actress rose to fame with her character of Simar in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ever since then, there has been no turning back for her. A few hours ago, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared pictures on his Instagram where he revealed about gifting a BMW X7 to his wife and netizens are now reacting to their pictures on social media while speculating if Dipika is pregnant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Dipika and Shoaib happen to be one of the most popular and adorable couples in showbiz and enjoy a huge fan following on social media. They have a YouTube channel for their fans where they put out vlogs sharing their personal details, house tours and just day to day things.

Now sharing the good news on his Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim shared pictures along with his wife and her new gift with a caption that read, “2022 indeed has been a blessed journey…. And here we are… celebrating this Grand addition today… Taking our brand new BMW X7 home 😍This moment is filled with grattitude , joy and lots n lots of happiness… This one is specially for you @ms.dipikaAlhamdulillah for everything 🤲🏻

Take a look at their pictures below:

In no time, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s picture started getting netizens reaction on social media and a user on Instagram commented, “Is she pregnant??”

Another user commented, “Asa lagra hai dipi di pregnant hai😁”

A third user commented, “Congratulations….is dipika pregnant???”

What are your thoughts on netizens reaction to Dipika and Shoaib’s latest pictures on social media? Tell us in the space below.

