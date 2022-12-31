The world is still mourning the unfortunate death of television actress Tunisha Sharma who is survived by her mother. She was just 20 and her suicide came as a shock to everyone in the fraternity and her fans across the country. Now, in a recent interview, television actress Payal Rohatgi is reacting to Tunisha’s sudden demise and has questioned her family. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ on December 24th and ever since then, her mysterious death has become a controversy where her mother is blaming her alleged ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan who is already in police custody.

Now in an interview with ETimes, Payal Rohatgi reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s death and told the publication, “She was 20-years-old. In a 2018 interview, she spoke about fighting depression and said she is not mentally that strong. So, her family, the elders in the family, they had to take extra care. She was the earning member of the family. So, there is a pressure to work. Bohut important hai ki bade log dhyan de apne bacho ke upar ki woh kaise cope up kar rahe hain work stress ke sath because television work is very, very stressful (it is very important that the elders in the family pay attention to their children and see how they are coping with work stress).”

Payal Rohatgi continued and said, “I have worked in a couple of serials, we used to be stubborn and leave for home from the sets after 12 hours of work, but the newcomers, they work for 15 hours. And if they are the lead of a show, they have no time frame, at all. Therefore, mental health is not maintained for TV actors, and I feel that is wrong. Along with all this, I am not sure about the other angle (alleged involvement of Sheezan Khan in Tunisha’s death), but whatever it is let the police and proper agencies do the investigation.”

Currently the police is investigating the late actresses’ suicide case and has been collecting evidences for the same.

What are your thoughts on Payal Rohatgi’s reaction to Tunisha Sharma’s death? Tell us in the space below.

