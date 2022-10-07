Ever since #MeToo accused Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 houses, he’s been in the news for all the controversial reasons. His entry on India’s one of the Bigg Boss has not only created an uproar on social media but has also got some people venting in anger. Recently, Mandana Karimi, a Bollywood actress who had accused Sajid of se*ual harassment, announced her withdrawal from the film industry in order to protest against his entry on Salman Khan’s show. Now Payal Rohatgi has reacted to the same.

The actress’ announcement received huge support from netizens so much so that they have now been demanding his removal from the show.

Coming back, Payal Rohatgi has recently slammed her Lock Upp co-contestant Mandana Karimi for taking an exit from Bollywood. Taking to her social media, Payal said that even Sajid Khan has the right to live, repent and earn money. She went on to ask Mandana to not do the ‘drama of quitting Bollywood’.

Taking to Insta stories, Payal Rohatgi wrote in a long note, “Sajid Khan has done wrong with 6 women as they narrated publicly. He has been reprimanded by all and publicly humiliated for his actions. Now the 6 women can take him to court. But let me put it no record when even murderers have been given the right to reform by the values of Mahatma Gandhi then here even Sajid Khan has the right to live. He has the right to earn money. He has the right to repent. Let him fight for his right. You oppose him but don’t do the drama of quitting Bollywood.”

Payal also quoted a statement that read, “This (Bollywood) is no place to work, it has no respect for women,” and said, “You should not stay in Iran too as women aren’t respected there either.”

Earlier speaking to Hindustan Times, Mandana Karimi stated that she quit Bollywood in order to protest against Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16. “To be honest, I’m not surprised to see him back in the spotlight. For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand. If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares? That shows why the MeToo movement in India and many other countries didn’t really reach anywhere.”

“It does make me feel sad. To be honest, that is also the reason I have not worked for the last seven months. I’m not working anymore. I didn’t go to any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women,” Mandana had said further.

Coming back what are your thoughts on Payal’s reaction? Do let us know.

