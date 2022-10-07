Bigg Boss 16 is currently making a lot of noise because of Sajid Khan. Viewers are irked that a s*xual assaulter who’s been accused by Jiah Khan, Mandana Karimi and many others is a part of Salman Khan hosted show. But it looks like most have missed out on the history of co-contestant Shalin Bhanot, who’s also been accused of misconduct by ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur.

For the unversed, Shalin and Dalljiet met on the sets of the TV drama Kulvaddhu. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and is even blessed with a son. It was in 2015 when their world turned upside down in front of the public eye. The actress filed for divorce and accused her partner of domestic violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shalin Bhanot has always remained tight-lipped about the allegations. But when you enter a house like Bigg Boss 16, there remains nothing personal about your life. We got into an exclusive conversation with the actor asking him about how he will deal if the controversy popped up.

Shalin Bhanot answered, “I don’t plan to deal with it. I don’t get into my past, I have never spoken anything about my past. It’s my personal life. What happened many years back, I think it’s now 8 years, I never spoke anything about it then, why would I speak now? It’s my family yaar!”

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is currently making a lot of noise over his bond with Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Sumbul Touqeer. Their growing closeness has been a topic of discussion and many have even accused them of faking it for publicity.

Manya Singh, who’s also a part of Bigg Boss 16, claimed Shalin and Sumbul were trying to be Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill of this season. However, she pointed out that their bond was real and hence, the latest duo will never be able to create that.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: After Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri aka Laxman Reviews & Slams Prabhas’ Adipurush: “Who Effort Hi Nahi Karna Chahte…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram