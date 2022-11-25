Something unusual has happened to television star Dipika Kakar who was saved from tripping by a fan. But instead of thanking him, in a rare scenario, she ended up losing her cool on him. The video is breaking the internet and as expected, the Sasural Simar Ka actress is drawing social media ire. Scroll below for all the details.

It all began as Dipika attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards last night in the city. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim accompanied her at the event. The couple was even seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits and even posed for the paps.

One of the videos could see Dipika Kakar leaving the event venue. The actress was dressed in a black coloured Anarkali suit. She complimented her attire with silver earrings and transparent platform heels. She was walking towards her car when the paparazzi clicked her but the actress almost tripped.

While on one side, Dipika Kakar’s bodyguard could be seen saving her, it was her fan on the other side that actually saved her from falling down. But the actress could be seen looking at him in anger and asked him to stay away via her gestures.

Netizens expressed their anger and slammed Dipika for her arrogant behavior.

A user wrote, “Why did she treat that man badly? Even a miss universe will not treat someone like this the way she did. He was trying to help her.”

Another commented, “What an arrogant woman. That decent human being was only being a gentleman trying to prevent her from falling. The foolish behaviour of such a shallow woman.. May god bless that man for being a gentleman in this day and age.”

“Kon hai ye? Chaar ch*tiya shows me agyi to khud to Bill Gates samajhne lagi,” a user commented.

A comment read, “Reality of the fakest person i have seen.”

“ungrateful woman, two faced person ungrateful…wasn’t expected from her !” another wrote.

“Jaya bachchan wali harkat q karrri he dipika n vo help krne k hisab se hi pakadne jara tha atleast unko badi badi aakh dikhaake us bichare ki beizzati to nhi krti, wo bichara kitna awkward hogaya ,sharminda hogaya, k usko galat Samajri hi tum,usko koi shok nhi tumko pakadne ka,nd itna hi he to parda karo or tumko to Krna bi chahiye tum to izzat ho shoaib ki. pura comment box me troll hori ho is harkat se tu,” reacted another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Photoshoot (@celebphotoshoot01)

