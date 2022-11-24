Popular shows on television have now come a long way and have been receiving positive reviews from viewers. Every week, BARC releases the ratings of the tv shows revealing the names of the top shows getting the maximum viewership. As Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Indian Idol 13, Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and others have been reigning on top of the list, let’s take a look at their individual ratings ahead.

According to TellyChakkar, the latest BARC ratings revealed that the reality tv shows such as Indian Idol 13 and Bigg Boss 16 saw a surprising rise in ratings and the soap opera Anupamaa regained its first position with a good rating. However, Bhagya Laxmi and Kundali Bhagya experienced a major drop in the ratings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa earlier received a low rating, however, it managed to regain its position by ruling the first position with a 3.2 rating. Next in line is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a rating of 2.8 followed by Imlie with a 2.3 rating.

Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been airing since 2009, managed to grab the fourth position with a TRP rating of 2.2 while Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja’s Faltu tied with the same rating. While Star Plus shows Yeh Hai Chahatein and Pandya Store were in fifth and sixth position with 2.1 and 2.0 ratings respectively, Big Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, managed to jump onto the seventh position while sharing the spot with Kumkum Bhagya and Indian Idol 13 with a TRP rating of 1.8 each.

Here’s the complete list of tv shows and their BARC ratings for this week:

Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.2

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.8

Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

Faltu ( Star Plus) : 2.2

Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.1

Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

Bigg Boss 16 ( Colors): 1.8

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Tv) : 1.8

Indian Idol ( Sony Tv): 1.8

Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.7

Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv) : 1.6

Bhagya Laxmi (Zee Tv) : 1.8

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.7

Parineetii (Colors): 1.6

Rajjo (Star Plus) : 1.4

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV): 1.4

Udaariyaan (Colors): 1.4

Swaran Ghar (Colors) : 1.3

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: KRK Mocks Bigg Boss 16 Saying Only Contestant He Recognises Is Sajid Khan: “Baaki Toh Pata Nahi Kaun Lukkhe Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News