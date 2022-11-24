Looks like Kamaal R Khan is bored of targeting Bollywood celebrities. He is now eyeing Television and is currently targeting Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. KRK has mocked the show over its line of contestants and mentioned how he barely recognizes anyone apart from Sajid Khan. Scroll below for all the details.

Bigg Boss 16 is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs over celebrities like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma among others. Of course, the show hasn’t reached its peak like BB13 or 14 did, but Sajid Khan’s inclusion in itself had created a huge stir.

In a latest tweet, KRK wrote, “Aaj Maine #BiggBoss16 Dekha Ye Jaan Ne Ke Liye, Ki Kaun Hain Iss Saal Bigg Boss Main. Sirf Ek Sajid Khan Dikha. Baaki Toh Pata Nahi Kaun Lukkhe Hain. People do really watch this show? I do have doubts.”

Many Bigg Boss viewers took to the comment section and agreed to the statement by KRK.

A user wrote, “I remember Siddharths season, after that don’t know how many seasons came. Lol”

“Bigg Boss peaked in 13th season, After that I think everyone left watching that,” another wrote.

A comment read, “I have been watching bb religiously for 15 years. Was very disappointed with the contestants this time . Dint know any of them except sajid and tina. That’s why gave it a miss.”

“Sajid or bollywood balo ki aukaat nikal rhi he archna gautam , sir ajka episode pura dekho dekhna he to,” another wrote.

Check out the tweet by KRK below:

Aaj Maine #BiggBoss16 Dekha Ye Jaan Ne Ke Liye, Ki Kaun Hain Iss Saal Bigg Boss Main. Sirf Ek Sajid Khan Dikha. Baaki Toh Pata Nahi Kaun Lukkhe Hain. People do really watch this show? I do have doubts. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 23, 2022

