Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond of friendship. Their bond has gone through its own share of highs and lows and has emerged stronger than before. The two first came onscreen together in Rakesh Roshan’s reincarnation drama Karan Arjun since then they have appeared together in several films.

Not many know that both superstars’ friendship began on the sets of the 1995 film. In the book Aditya Chopra Relives…Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the filmmaker, and producer also wrote a funny incident that occurred on the sets of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s frequent co-star and actress Kajol once even read an excerpt from Aditya Chopra’s book and the superstar’s reaction to it was unmissable. The Salaam Venky actress read, “A few minutes later a leading photographer arrived fuming and screaming, “Where is Salman?” As he passes us, he went ahead and bumped straight into Salman Khan who was coming from the opposite direction. Both were absolutely livid at each other and soon, a fist fight breaks out between them! “A regular fist fight”. Shah Rukh Khan then arrives and, separates the two and took Salman aside to cool him down.”

The actress then further read, “Karan Johar and I are flabbergasted. I thought it was wise that we slip away quickly and sit in the studio garden. A few minutes later what do we see, Shah Rukh Khan, running at top speed along the driveway heading outside the studio gates with all his bodyguards printing after him He is chasing a journalist whom is obviously angry.”

After reading Aditya Chopra‘s book, Kajol asked the superstar “You did this?” King Khan, in his usual charming smile, nodded in agreement to her question. Watch the hilarious video below:

