For quite some time since the release of the trailer, Om Raut’s directorial magnum opus, Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon has been on the news and for every wrong reason possible. The film has been receiving criticisms and flaky response from the viewers ever since the teaser dropped as they couldn’t digest a Ramayan story with such an ill portrayal of the characters and poor VFX work. Now recently another film HanuMan’s teaser dropped and netizens are praising the movie! Check out below.

For the unversed, Adipurush makers have delayed their original release date and postponed it to a summer release as they started to work on their VFX after receiving such backlashes from the audience. In the film, Prabhas will be playing Ram’s character, and Saif will be seen as Ravan.

Currently, another movie from the same mythological genre, HanuMan is making rounds on the internet. As soon as the video went viral, viewers started to compare it with Adipurush, and while hailing HanuMan’s VFX, they also compared the budget of both the films. While HanuMan’s budget is around Rs 120 crores as per reports, on the other hand, Adipurush is being made within and around Rs 500 crores.

The netizens took Twitter by storm and started trending memes related to Adipurush and HanuMan’s teaser. While one wrote, “HanuMan teaser out 200% better than Adipurush after watching HanuMan Teaser 🇮🇳🕉️ i can say Bollywood is a fraud and Black market Adipurush is not a 500 crores movie”. Another netizen mentioned, “After watching the #HanuManTeaser #Prabhas to #OmRaut. Om you are coming to my room come to my room”. One of them even tweeted, “#HanuManTeaser3.5 cr budget film. unbelievable..Om raut needs belt treatment for what he done to adhipurush.”

Check out other reactions from the netizens on the same:

Excellent teaser from #Hanuman Team. Just loved it. Our young directors are maintaining the standards, TFI is in good hands. All we need to do is stop Bwood producers from interfering with Tollywood projects. pic.twitter.com/oqnpZEecaF — COC (@Controversyy3) November 21, 2022

what a beautiful teaser of #HanuMan . In the small budget and limited resources magical work done by @PrasanthVarma. The VFX and CGI is so much better than #Adipurush.The super hero movie related with load Hanuman ❤️✨.The teaser look fantastic.#HanuManTeaser . @tejasajja123 pic.twitter.com/GBOovUoFAm — Kalp Senva (@SenvaKalp) November 21, 2022

To be Frank the teaser of #HanuMan is way way better then #Adipurush 👍🏼@PrasanthVarma with limited resources this kind of magical output👌🏼

Take a bow 👏👏 Always belive that @PrasanthVarma is next big thing in tollywood 👍🏼#HanuManTeaser is fantastic exceeded expectations 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/wY6FgUM0ZO — 𝕵10™🇮🇳 (@Vijayamrutraj) November 21, 2022

A while back, Kriti Sanon addressed all the reports regarding Adipurush’s poor VFX work and revealed that even though they all are very proud of the film, the movie needs some more work to be done and for that it needs some time.

Here’s the HanuMan teaser:

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

