Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebs being trolled for different reasons on different occasions. While many of them give it back like a pro others decide to ignore it and not react to the same. Well, the latest actor to face trolls and criticism on social media is Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend and budding actress Giorgia Andriani.

Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming music video ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hai.’ In the song, the actress is seen sharing the space with Gurmeet Choudhary

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Giorgia Andriani was snapped at the promotion of her song for which she opted for a blue sequinned short dress. For the event, the actress paired her look with wavy hair which gave major Katrina Kaif vibes from the actress. Well, it’s not only us, even netizens think that she resembles the Ek Tha Tiger actress. That apart she was also trolled for her short dress.

Watch the video which is shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video went viral Giorgia Andriani was trolled for looking uncomfortable in such a short dress. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Seriously mjhy Katrina lagi,” while another said, “Katrina is getting old…… So she is a young version of Katrina.” A third user sent, “Aisa lagta hai yh log chote class k bache hai jo dosre unko kapde set kre hai.”

“Katrina is still so beautiful. This Georgina is nothing compared and age dresses so so badly,” wrote a fourth user. A few more comments read, “Giving run for money to malaika,” “Tumhari bus ki nahin hai to Aisa kapda kyon pahnati Ho” and “Itni uljhan horhi h to itne chote kapde Q pehene h” among others.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Giorgia Andriani getting trolled for her dress and looking like Katrina Kaif? Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting gossips and updates.

Must Read: Arbaaz Khan Shuts The Trolls Breaking Silence On The 21-Year Age Gap With GF Giorgia Andriani, Says “It Could’ve Been A Short-Time Affair…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News