We have usually seen that Katrina Kaif is a calm and friendly personality in front of the media. It is very rare to see her lashing out, getting into arguments or getting annoyed at media and paps. On the other hand, we have seen many B-Town celebs lashing out and slamming paps for different reasons on various occasions. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu made headlines when she got into a heated argument with paps at an event.

Now the latest video of the Phone Bhoot actress getting upset at paps has surfaced on the web and is going viral for the right reasons. Scroll down to know the entire story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Katrina Kaif stepped out to go to the gym where she was followed by a couple of shutterbugs. However, things took an ugly turn when they asked Kat to wait and pose for them as she got inside her car. Even before they could try to click her, she asked them to put their cameras down. An angry Katrina was seen telling the paparazzi, “Aap log camera neeche karo, hum log yahan exercise karne aaye hai. Agar aap log aisa karenge na… neeche rakho (Keep your cameras down. We are here to exercise. If you keep doing this…keep it down).”

However, soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens stood in support and nodded their heads in agreement. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “She is talking in a polite manner they are celebrities they also hv their personal space yaar app har jagah camera leke ghumte rahoge toh kya normal life v nehi ji sakenge ye ……aj kal sabke paass camera phn hai iska matlab kya public figures ka privacy naam ki normal life ki koi value nehi hai.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christmas and in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged But It’s Imran Khan Who Stole The Limelight, Fans Say “Bring Back Imran”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News