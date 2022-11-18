For a long time now, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines owing to her love life. The star kid has been dating a celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and the duo has been painting Instagram red with their lovey-dovey photos. After accepting her boyfriend’s proposal, Ira will now exchange rings with Nupur in front of their families. While who’s who from the Khan-daan made their presence felt, it’s Imran Khan who stole the limelight.

For the unversed, the couple took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in a dreamy proposal. It all happened when Aamir Khan’s daughter posted a video of her boyfriend Nupur going on his knees while popping the question

Now to celebrate the same, the superstar and his entire family came together. After popping the question, the couple now got engaged in a ceremony. This evening, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in an official ceremony that saw the entire Khan-daan coming together to celebrate the union. For her big day, Ira wore a red tube gown with deep cl*avage which she paired with white sneakers. The groom-to-be looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit which he paired with black formal shoes.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan opted for an off-white pathaani which he paired with dark brown shoes. However, it was Imran Khan who made a dapper appearance as she picked a blue blazer and paired it with sky blue shirt and print tie. He rounded off his look with black sunglasses. Soon after his photos surfaced, a user wrote, “miss him in Bollywood,” while another said, “Please come back”. A user also said, “OMG After Long Time I See This Handsome Khan.”

Meanwhile, others who also arrived at Ira Khan and Nupur’s engagement were Kiran Rao with son Azad Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and others.

