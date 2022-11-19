Jaya Bachchan has often grabbed headlines owing to her comments and statements about anything and everything. Time and again we’ve seen her getting angry at paps for clicking her photos on different occasions. As the veteran actress is known for her honest and bold opinions, she grabbed everyone’s attention when she called Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year ‘nonsensical’.

Recently, she was in the news when she was seen telling a pap “I hope you fall” which had grabbed strong reactions from many celebrities. Most of the time, it’s the media reporters and paparazzi who face the wrath of the veteran actress’ no filter attitude. Once she didn’t even spare King Khan and his 2014 film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a session ‘The failure of literature in informing current cinema’ of the Mumbai Literature Festival, Jaya Bachchan revealed that she watched Happy New Year because of her son Abhishek Bachchan. She went on to recall that she even told the producers and the main actors about her review and Shah Rukh Khan was ready with his witty review.

Jaya Bachchan was heard saying, “I told him he’s a great actor if he can act stupid in front of the camera like that. I can’t be part of what is being done in films these days and hence I don’t do films anymore. I couldn’t do it. But he did it so freely; I was impressed. Of course I went and told the producer and the main actor of the movie that I’ve never seen a movie which was more nonsensical than this one.”

Jaya Bachchan further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was ready with his witty reply and said, “He was so quick… amazing man. He said, ‘Jaya aunty, not more nonsensical then Amar Akbar Anthony’. I said it could be entertaining. Amar Akbar Anthony is a film I love watching… if you want to laugh, you don’t take back home anything you watched in theatre.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported after Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Happy New Year to Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai had reportedly tried apologizing to the actor. However latter, he rubbished the reports on Twitter and said, “Have not read a more crappy, made up piece of journalism lately.”

For more such interesting throwback pieces stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Movie Review: If You’re A Fan Of Mohanlal Version, Skip Ajay Devgn’s This Attempt, If You’re Not A Fan Of Mohanlal’s Version Then Watch That Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News