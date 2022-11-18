Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant & others

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & Krishnan Kumar

Drishyam 2 Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Amid a lot of negativity revolving around Bollywood, this film luckily didn’t attract much of unwanted attention on social media. Despite being an official remake of Mohanlal’s Tamil film of the same, which released last year, there wasn’t much of bashing due to a tag of remake on it, which is quite surprising.

After securing a cult following for the prequel, there has been a curiousity among audience to know what’s next in the store. The trailer clicked in a right way with the viewers in generating buzz. Further, ground promotions helped in building hype and undercurrent around the release of the film.

Advertisement

Staying away from giving many media interviews and choosing TV shows to reach the audience has worked in favour so far and the response in advance booking reflects it.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Drishyam 2 is off to a good start at the box office and the first reactions from the ticket buying audience have been good too. Given the underwhelming performance of Bollywood biggies this year, the first expectation from the film was to score 10 crore+ on the opening day. However, the Ajay Devgn Starrer has taken a much better start.

Speaking about the positives, the film isn’t in a dicey position despite being a remake. The original film starring Mohanlal isn’t available in Hindi dubbed version, so there’s no saturation of the audience and there’s a scope to enjoy good footfalls. We saw how the popularity and reach of Vikram Vedha (Hindi dub) starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan affected even a well made remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Here, there’s no such situation.

The word-of-mouth has been positive so far, so the film will definitely show boost on Saturday and Sunday. Post that, healthy numbers are expected over weekdays as such content driven films consistently bring in the audience even on working days.

Drishyam 2 is an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller with a content which isn’t restricted to any one section. Both classes and masses can watch it. Also, unlike Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Thank God, this one has its suitable audience in all three centres i.e. A, B and C.

Now coming to negatives, Drishyam 2 has a window of just one week to enjoy solo run. Of course, there’s Uunchai and Kantara attracting their share of viewers already, it’s Varun Dhawan led Bhediya which will take away a good chunk of screens from the film on next Friday.

The genre of suspense thriller don’t often get a benefit of repeat audience and the same is the case with Ajay Devgn’s film.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Drishyam 2 has more good things working in its favour than negatives. Unlike some recent remakes, this one will perform good at the box office, thus giving some relief to Bollywood after back to back flops. Even for Ajay Devgn, this one comes as a saviour after failures like Runway 34 and Thank God.

The film is expected to earn anywhere between 90-105 crores in India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Movie Review: If You’re A Fan Of Mohanlal Version, Skip Ajay Devgn’s This Attempt, If You’re Not A Fan Of Mohanlal’s Version Then Watch That Again!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News