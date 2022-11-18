SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to receive unprecedented love from the overseas audience. Initially, in Japan, it felt like the film isn’t performing up to its potential. But with consistency at the box office, the magnum opus is now on its way to creating history. Keep reading to know more.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer started off on a good note in Japan but it looked like any other successful Indian film and not something extraordinary. After a good initial start, the film carried forward its momentum and is now shining with its collection. In fact, it is all set to surpass the biggest Indian hit in the country.

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, RRR has crossed the mark of 15 crores in Japan. With this, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of Saaho (12.50 crores) and will also be beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (16 crores). Not just that but this SS Rajamouli directorial will also cross Rajinikanth’s Muthu which made 20 crores+, to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

After raking in over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office in its initial run, RRR is continuing its record-breaking journey. It will be interesting to see how the film will perform in China, which is considered to be one of the lucrative markets for Indian films.

Meanwhile, recently SS Rajamouli confirmed that RRR part 2 is definitely on the cards and have got a basic idea for it. His father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, is working on the concept. However, it is expected to at least after 2-3 years to kick start as the director is currently busy with a film with Mahesh Babu.

