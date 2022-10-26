Thank God Box Office Review-

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa, Urmilla Kothare & Kanwaljeet Singh

Director: Indra Kumar

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit & Markand Adhikari

Thank God Box Office Review: Expectations

Cringe was the word that came to my mind when I first saw the trailer of Thank God. It looked like an old film which got stuck due to lack of buyers. It felt like Ajay Devgn is in self destruction mode who dared to come up with such thing before his highly-anticipated Drishyam 2, after already delivering a flop like Runway 34. And Sidharth Malhotra, why you even choosing such films after finding some credibility with Shershaah?

Just like its competitor Ram Setu, this film too had been low on buzz with no good marketing and promotions. If it’s a cost-cutting thing or any strategy don’t know but it’s definitely not helping the film.

With so many negatives, it looked like a film which is totally dependent of Diwali season to garner as much moolah as possible.

Thank God Box Office Review: Impact

Yesterday, I watched Thank God in a night show which had 70-80% occupancy. Just like Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, it immensely benefitted due to walk-in audience. Yes, the film covered the lost ground after poor advance bookings for day 1. It just shows the impact of Diwali season.

Talking about the reports, the word-of-mouth of neutral audience has been average to okay, which is of course better than my initial ‘cringe’ thoughts. Reactions from the family audience have been decent so far, which might work in the favour as Ram Setu is more of a serious film.

It is more likely to work in A and B centres, where it’ll be competing with Ram Setu. In the mass pockets, it is dominated by Akshay Kumar’s film but things might come to the same level due to Ajay Devgn’s face value.

Thank God Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Thank God is all set to enjoy the advantage of a long extended weekend of Diwali despite a clash with Ram Setu. Of course, things would have been much better if the content was good. As of now, it is looking to earn anywhere between 60-75 crores at the box office, which is decent enough for a mid-scale film.

