Uunchai Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Sooraj Barjatya’s film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzonpa was released last week across the country. The film opened to mostly positive feedback but performed below average on Day 1.

Although the film had a rocky start on opening day, positive word-of-mouth seemingly worked for the film. The film saw positive growth on the weekends, collecting 3.64 crores on Saturday and Rs 5 crore on Sunday. Since then the film, which was not made on a high budget, has remained steady and consistent at the box office.

Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai is also doing exceptionally well at the domestic box office and competing with Marvel’s latest release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As early trends came in, Sooraj Barjatya’s film collected 1-1.50 crores on day 7.

Looking at the pace, the film’s lifetime business should touch the 25-30 crore mark. However, the second Friday collection will determine whether the family drama can survive and cross the 30 crore mark. It is to be noted that Drishyam 2 will be released this Friday.

This means, Uunchai will get limited screens and Ajay Devgn‘s film will be taking over the maximum screens. Going by the buzz, Drishyam 2 may sweep over the box office.

Talking of Sooraj Barjatya’s film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film follows three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp, to fulfill their fourth friend’s last wish. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey for the three of them. The songs of Uunchai are composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The film score is composed by George Joseph.

