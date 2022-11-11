Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors in the industry since the late 1980s. He has acted in over 200 films, ranging from romance to comedy genres. However, more than his films, he made headlines for his controversies. Ajay Devgn once shared how Sanju almost lost his life in Leh Ladakh.

Munna Bhai MBBS actor has often made headlines for his drug addiction or his jail term for possession of an AK-47 rifle. He has never shied away from speaking about it either. Devgn once shared an incident wherein the 63-year-old actor had almost lost in life in Leh Ladakh. Scroll down to know more.

Ajay Devgn, along with Abhishek Bachchan 2016 appeared on an episode of Yaaron Ki Baarat, a chat show hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. During the episode, Devgn recalled an incident while shooting for LOC: Kargil in 2003.

Devgn recalled that the team was asked to rest and refrain from smoking and drinking so as to acclimatize to the higher altitude of Leh during the nighttime. Everyone decided to sleep. The entire incident suddenly gets serious when Devgn mentions Saif Ali Khan running around screaming “Sanju is dying! Sanju is Dying!”.

Ajay then decided to investigate and finds out that Sanjay Dutt is having trouble breathing and is currently wearing an oxygen mask. Ajay humorously takes the story from a serious theme to a funny one by telling Sajid about how they started smoking there even though they were asked not to.

The entire group bursts into laughter as Ajay Devgn gets to the part when he comes to the part where he imitates Sanjay’s actions from the incident. Watch the video below:

