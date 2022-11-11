Nora Fatehi has become this massive internet sensation that everyone’s literally obsessed with. Be it her flawless dance moves or extraordinary fashion affair, Nora never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Now, onto the recent series of events, there’s a video going viral on social media where the Thank God actress is comforting a sobbing fan as she kisses her on the forehead and hugs her. Netizens on social media are trolling the actress while also dragging conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s name in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nora is super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. From her dance reels to top notch style game and pictures, the beauty shares everything on the photo-sharing site giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans there.

Now coming back to the topic, in the viral video Nora Fatehi can be seen comforting a sobbing fan who is crying in the actresses’ arms. Nora then kisses her on the forehead and makes her calm down while also giving her a tight hug.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Nora Fatehi’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Sukesh be like : le 1 crore overacting ka.”

Another user commented, “Waah kya Acting hai.. Waah kya Acting Hai.. 😂😂😂👏👏👏

A third user commented, “50 kaat acting ka😂”

A fourth user commented, “Camera k liye kya nhi krna pdta h nautanki over natak”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nora Fatehi on social media as she comforts a sobbing fan while also dragging conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

