Nora Fatehi To Collaborate With Rapper Nicki Minaj For Official FIFA 2022 Anthem

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be lending her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem – ‘Light the Sky’ for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.

Representing India at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally is a big feat in itself. We are really happy for Nora Fatehi, you go girl.

Nora Fatehi will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event.

Nora Fatehi is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

