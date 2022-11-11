From the past few days, rumours of Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have become the talk of the town owing to their personal reasons. Reportedly, rumours of their marriage hitting the rock bottom surfaced on the web. However, there have been numerous reasons behind their split making it to the headlines every now and then. The couple err the rumoured ex-couple is yet to confirm or deny their divorce rumours.

However now, a few new revelations about their divorce have come out and made headlines one of which is infidelity.

According to the latest media reports, Shoaib Malik’s involvement with a Pakistani model Ayesha Omar has now been labelled as the reason behind their spilt. A report in Zee news states, “Pakistani media is abuzz with reports that the main reason behind Malik and Mirza’s troubled marriage is actress-model – Ayesha Omar.”

What has also added to the fire are their hot sizzling pictures in which Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar featured together. In 2021, Malik and Omar came together for a sizzling photoshoot, and those photos have now taken the web by storm once again. It is being said that their growing proximity has apparently led to their split. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation rumours started when she posted a cryptic post leaving speculations making abuzz around their marriage.

Check out their hot photoshoot pictures below:

A while back we brought you Sania Mirza’s latest photo that left netizens perplexed. Commenting on her photo, netizens asked the Tennis player to clear the air around their divorce.

Coming back, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married for 12 years and are parents to a cute baby boy Izhaan.

While there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the Shoaib, Sania to clear the air.

