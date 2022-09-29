Ameesha Patel who started her career with ‘Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai” opposite Hrithik Roshan became an overnight sensation with her role in the film. Later she starred opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar and which happens to be one of the cult films in Hindi cinema. The beauty is off late making headlines for her alleged relationship rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and in a recent interview, she broke her silence on the same and addressed it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Actors are time and again linked to people romantically after they’re either spotted together or have worked together for a project. Similarly, Ameesha and Abbas’ relationship rumours started doing the rounds after the actress shared a video of them on her Instagram handle.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ameesha Patel opened up on the relationship rumours with Imran Abbas and said, “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up.”

Ameesha Patel recently met Imran Abbas at an event in Bahrain and recorded a video together on ‘Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai’ from her film ‘Kranti’ which also starred Bobby Deol. Talking about the video, she said, “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned.”

The Gadar actress continued and said, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”

Ameesha Patel concluded by saying, “We met at the event and decided to catch up later, that’s when the video just happened organically.”

What are your thoughts on Ameesha spilling the beans on her friendship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Tell us in the comments below.

