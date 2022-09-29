Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to come back to television sets with the biggest reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. As fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air, amidst this speculations are rife that the superstar has signed filmmaker Atul Agnihotri’s Hindi adaptation of a famous Korean film Veteran (2015).

The superstar has a slew of films in his kitty. Dabangg Khan will be seen in Maneesh Sharma’s action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Both will be retaining the roles in the film. His film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has also been in the headlines.

As speculations over Salman Khan’s next film which is a remake of a Korean film with Atul Agnihotri are rife, a report reveals the truth. Zee News report cites a source as saying, “The rights of the film are with the producer Atul Agnihotri and his banner Reel Life Production. They are adapting the film in Hindi. The adaptation will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta who has directed Raid and No One Killed Jessica in the past.”

The source further added, “Casting is not yet finalized, even the pre-production is yet to begin.” It has been a while since fans got to see the superstar on the big screen and they’re eagerly waiting for his films to hit the theatre screens.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards where he shook a leg with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna on Saami Saami. Host Maniesh Paul too was seen grooving to the song and the video from the event has made it to social media.

Megastar #SalmanKhan Presenting youth icon award to Super talented #RashmikaMandanna 💫

Also shook a leg with her on Saami Saami song from #Pushpa Movie.pic.twitter.com/bMfNqaSEnN — BALLU🥺🤙 #TIGER3 (@LegendIsBallu) September 29, 2022

It seems Pushpa fever doesn’t seem to fade away any sooner!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is all set to start from October 1 at 9:30 p.m. on Colors.

